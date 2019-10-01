Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Huval Louviere. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be conducted for Mrs. Lorraine Huval Louviere, 84, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Marty Cannon will conduct the funeral service. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Mrs. Louviere, a lifelong resident of New Iberia passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Bouree' and visiting the casino in her younger days. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her children, Jackie Derouen, Tammy Peltier, Wayne Bouillion, Ricky Girard; brother, Louis Huval Jr.; grandchildren, Angelique Derouen, Rocky Derouen, Brandon Maturin, Braton Maturin; great grandchildren, Brice Derouen, Brock Derouen, Savannah Derouen, Isabella Derouen, Emerson Maturin and Mason Maturin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Huval Sr. and Antoinette Broussard; brother, Robert "Brud" Huval; grandchildren, Shelley Romero and Lilly Antoinette Broussard; and one great granddaughter, Shelley Derouen. Pallbearers will be Ricky Girard, Wayne Bouillion, Kelly Huval, Rocky Derouen, Brice Derouen, and Brock Derouen. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at Funeral Services will be conducted for Mrs. Lorraine Huval Louviere, 84, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Marty Cannon will conduct the funeral service. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Mrs. Louviere, a lifelong resident of New Iberia passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Bouree' and visiting the casino in her younger days. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her children, Jackie Derouen, Tammy Peltier, Wayne Bouillion, Ricky Girard; brother, Louis Huval Jr.; grandchildren, Angelique Derouen, Rocky Derouen, Brandon Maturin, Braton Maturin; great grandchildren, Brice Derouen, Brock Derouen, Savannah Derouen, Isabella Derouen, Emerson Maturin and Mason Maturin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Huval Sr. and Antoinette Broussard; brother, Robert "Brud" Huval; grandchildren, Shelley Romero and Lilly Antoinette Broussard; and one great granddaughter, Shelley Derouen. Pallbearers will be Ricky Girard, Wayne Bouillion, Kelly Huval, Rocky Derouen, Brice Derouen, and Brock Derouen. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close