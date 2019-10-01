Funeral Services will be conducted for Mrs. Lorraine Huval Louviere, 84, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Marty Cannon will conduct the funeral service. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Mrs. Louviere, a lifelong resident of New Iberia passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Bouree' and visiting the casino in her younger days. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her children, Jackie Derouen, Tammy Peltier, Wayne Bouillion, Ricky Girard; brother, Louis Huval Jr.; grandchildren, Angelique Derouen, Rocky Derouen, Brandon Maturin, Braton Maturin; great grandchildren, Brice Derouen, Brock Derouen, Savannah Derouen, Isabella Derouen, Emerson Maturin and Mason Maturin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Huval Sr. and Antoinette Broussard; brother, Robert "Brud" Huval; grandchildren, Shelley Romero and Lilly Antoinette Broussard; and one great granddaughter, Shelley Derouen. Pallbearers will be Ricky Girard, Wayne Bouillion, Kelly Huval, Rocky Derouen, Brice Derouen, and Brock Derouen. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019