A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Lorraine Istre, 94, who passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Father Gil Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church, will officiate the ceremony. Interment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and resume on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Lorraine is survived by three daughters, Laura Babineaux (Charles) of Carencro, Judy Judice (Victor) of Scott, and Arlene Rushing (Michael) of Huntington, TX; two sisters, Lena Saltzman (Kerney) of Gueydan, and Rose Vincent (Dallas) of Lafayette; 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Istre; one daughter, Linda Istre; one grandson, Nicholas Olivier; two sisters, Eula and Merdis Duhon; and three brothers, Alex, Ellis, and Emery Duhon. In her free time, Lorraine enjoyed cooking, doing yard work, and spending time with her family, who meant the world to her. Pallbearers will be Brett Babineaux, Michael Babineaux, Gerald Duhon, Chad Gardemal, Joey Gardemal, and Isaac Kestler. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew Gardemal, Otis Istre, and Ryan Jannise. The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for their continued support over the past eleven months.

