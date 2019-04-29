Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Alice Hebert LaCombe. View Sign Service Information Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc 509 Duson Ave Iota , LA 70543 (337)-779-2669 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for Lou Alice Hebert LaCombe, 90, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 11:13 a.m. surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (all night visitation) to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday with a rosary to be recited Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Mrs. LaCombe is survived by three daughters, Patricia L. Reed and her husband Ronald of Iota, Barbara LaCombe of Winnfield and Darlene LaCombe of Iota; two sons, Shelton LaCombe and his wife Debra of Iota, Dalton LaCombe of Egan; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orelian LaCombe; her parents, Azenore and Lydia Miller Hebert; five sisters, Hazel Roy, Mae Bergeron, Lena Leger, Cama Lee Leger and Euna Rabalais; seven brothers, Milton, George, Johnny, Hillary, Lee C., Alvin "Poncho" and James Hebert. Pallbearers will be Shelton LaCombe, Dalton LaCombe, Shelton LaCombe, Jr., Justin LaCombe, Billy Miller and Travis LaCombe. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert LaCombe and Ronald Reed.

