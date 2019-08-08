Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Anna Myers Lege. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Lou Anna Myers Lege, 92, who passed away August 8, 2019 at Encore Health and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Randall Moreau pastor of St. Margaret Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am Saturday. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery. Mrs. Lege was the secretary for Village of Estherwood and served on the Executive Board of Southwest Acadia Consolidated Housing Authority for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood, lifetime member of the Ladies Alter Society, member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Lege dedicated many years to honoring the veterans of Estherwood Memorial Cemetery by putting out flags on all veterans' graves. She organized fundraisers and with community donations, was able to erect a monument, etched with the names of all veterans in the cemetery. She was beloved by her family & friends for her sense of humor, her fun-loving manner, and her joy for life. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Calvin Joseph Lee Lege and his wife Becky, and Larry Michael Lege and his wife Cindy both of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Lori Lege Lormand and her husband, Percy of Kaplan, Christopher Michael Lege and his wife Bliss of Houston, and Ann Michelle Olivier and her husband Kent of Sunset; and six great-grandchildren, Madison Fulton, Dominic Fulton, Arabella Statigos, Liam Olivier, Luke Olivier, and Annalise Olivier.

Mrs. Lege is preceded in death by her husband, Love J. Lege; her parents, Joseph and Leona "Taunt Deuce" Myers; and one brother, Joseph Myers. Pallbearers: Christopher Lege, Ronald Lege, Dominic Fulton, Robbie Simon, Marc Hebert, and Kent Olivier. Readers will be E. Paul Broussard and Joan Richard. Serving as giftbearers will be Ann Lege Olivier, Lori Lege Lormand, and Madison Fulton. The family would like to thank Encore Health & Rehab Center and Grace Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the St. Margarets Ladies Altar Society of Estherwood: P.O. Box 340 Mermentau, LA 70556. Condolences may be sent to the family by A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Lou Anna Myers Lege, 92, who passed away August 8, 2019 at Encore Health and Rehabilitation Center. Fr. Randall Moreau pastor of St. Margaret Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am Saturday. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery. Mrs. Lege was the secretary for Village of Estherwood and served on the Executive Board of Southwest Acadia Consolidated Housing Authority for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood, lifetime member of the Ladies Alter Society, member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Lege dedicated many years to honoring the veterans of Estherwood Memorial Cemetery by putting out flags on all veterans' graves. She organized fundraisers and with community donations, was able to erect a monument, etched with the names of all veterans in the cemetery. She was beloved by her family & friends for her sense of humor, her fun-loving manner, and her joy for life. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Calvin Joseph Lee Lege and his wife Becky, and Larry Michael Lege and his wife Cindy both of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Lori Lege Lormand and her husband, Percy of Kaplan, Christopher Michael Lege and his wife Bliss of Houston, and Ann Michelle Olivier and her husband Kent of Sunset; and six great-grandchildren, Madison Fulton, Dominic Fulton, Arabella Statigos, Liam Olivier, Luke Olivier, and Annalise Olivier.Mrs. Lege is preceded in death by her husband, Love J. Lege; her parents, Joseph and Leona "Taunt Deuce" Myers; and one brother, Joseph Myers. Pallbearers: Christopher Lege, Ronald Lege, Dominic Fulton, Robbie Simon, Marc Hebert, and Kent Olivier. Readers will be E. Paul Broussard and Joan Richard. Serving as giftbearers will be Ann Lege Olivier, Lori Lege Lormand, and Madison Fulton. The family would like to thank Encore Health & Rehab Center and Grace Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the St. Margarets Ladies Altar Society of Estherwood: P.O. Box 340 Mermentau, LA 70556. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close