Mrs. Lou Ella Thibodeaux Crochet departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home in Crowley, Louisiana. She was 95. She follows the passing of her parents, Cyrus Thibodeaux and Ella Foreman Thibodeaux; her in-laws, Fernest Crochet and Claudia Breaux Crochet; her sisters, Willie and Billie; her long-time friend, Ann; and her husband, Harold. She leaves behind her children, Linda, Jim, Glen and Paul; grandchildren, Todd, Tessie and Toby; great grandchildren, Lanie, Penelope and Elsie; her sister, Nancy; her niece, Cindy; and great niece, Ava. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at a 2:00 PM Mass in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be Cindy Livaudais and Nancy Villejoin and the Giftbearers will be her children. Denise Melancon, organist, and Dave Domingue, will sing for the services "Here I Am, Lord", "Shepherd Me, O God", "Ave Maria", "On Eagles' Wings" and "J'irai la voir un jour". The Eulogists will be Toby Pete and Jim Crochet. Entombment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille Funeral Home's SCOTT location on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of the services. A Rosary will be prayed by Laura LeBlanc and Nancy Villejoin Friday at 12:30 pm in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Joey Livaudais, Daryl Villejoin, Greg Villejoin, Todd Pete, Toby Pete and Craig Waters. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT, 802 Alfred Street, Scott, LA 70583, 337 234-2320.
