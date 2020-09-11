Dearest family and friends, Louella Domingue Cuccio was welcomed into Our Lord's Pearly Gates to her eternal resting place on September 10, 2020. She was safely cared for by the dedicated staff at Encore in Crowley and Grace Hospice and we thank them sincerely. Her greatest desire was to be reunited with her beloved husband "My Jimmy", and we pray she got her wish. "Miss Lou" grew up in the Lyons Point area and attended the Lyons Point school, then went on to Crowley High. She graduated from there in 1951 along with a very nice young fellow named Allen Barton James "Jim" Cuccio and upon their graduation they went their separate ways. "Miss Lou" held several jobs in Crowley, including telephone operator, an insurance debit, a cable company (after we got television), and receptionist for Acadia Parish School Board. She made many friends there through the years and eventually was Transportation Supervisor. She proudly retired and went on to pursue one of her greatest passions, sewing!!! She loved working at Crowley Sewing Center making school uniforms still being worn today. But she also had enough free time to plan/work on her graduating class' 50th reunion. That is when she saw Jim Cuccio again, Labor Day Weekend 2000. He was living in Norman, Oklahoma but had many relatives here, plus great friends there who made her feel welcomed in Oklahoma. Especially Cajun Cooking! They happily married on Valentine's Day, 2001, she moved to Oklahoma and grand times were both special and simple. A trip out of town or even an ice cream cone was a treat to both of them! Poppa left this world in 2018 and we believe paved the way for her arrival tonight. Please join us in prayer for both of them that they achieve eternal grace and happiness, and that they watch over us. Mrs. Cuccio is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Calvin Doucet; her precious granddaughter Rachael Smith Lopez and her sweet little great grand girls, AnnMarie and Rosie Lopez; her wonderful step-daughters, Joan Cuccio Foster and her husband Morris and their children Emma, Henry and Rosie, all of Norfolk, VA and Ann Cuccio and her dear daughter Mia of Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Aurelia (Hebert) Domingue, along with countless family and friends. The family would like to invite you to Gessey-Ferguson Funeral Home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 3pm and 5pm to visit and share fond memories. "Miss Lou" has chosen to be cremated and will not be present to visit. A display of pictures will show much happier times and memories, so please join us in our Celebration of Life.Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
