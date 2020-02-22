Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Louella Faul Benson, age 85, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Alexandria, VA. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Survivors one sister, Janelle Lorraine and her husband, Adrian of Metairie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Benson, her parents, Jean Batiste Faul and the former Emma Leger, five brothers, Lester Faul and his wife, Bernice, Leslie Faul and his wife, Mable, Ewell Faul and his wife, Nell, Harvey Faul and his wife, Betty, and Lloyd Faul and his wife, Ann, and three sisters, Izena Kidder and her husband, Melvin, Lois Bearb and her husband, Forest, and Eura Prejean and her husband, James. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020