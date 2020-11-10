A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Louella L. O'Donnell on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:00 pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Burial will follow at Beau Pre-Mausoleum. The family requests visitation to be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:00 a.m. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Louella O'Donnell was born on January 9, 1924, to Alphonse and Odille Hebert Landry. Louella J. O'Donnell passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1:10 p.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Facility in Jeanerette. Louella was a member of the Catholic Daughters, her Catholic faith and her family were the most important things in her life. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will greatly be missed by all. Louella is survived by her children; Anthony O'Donnell, Mike O'Donnell (Debbie), Ronnie O'Donnell, Chick Dupuis (Rickey); son-in-law, Matthew Theriot; grandchildren, Stephanie Landry, Jinx Theriot, Annie Haas, Cassie Sparks, Matthew Ronquillo, Jamie Dupuis, Sara D. Romero, Jake Dupuis, Jenny O. Sherville, Katie O. Landry, David O'Donnell; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers are Mike O'Donnell, David O'Donnell, Rickey Dupuis, Jake Dupuis, Matthew Ronquillo, and Matthew Theriot. Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Anthony O'Donnell. Louella L. O'Donnell was preceded in death by her husband, James O'Donnell; daughter, Gail O. Theriot; grandson, James Els; parents, Alphonse, and Odille Hebert Landry; siblings, Elton Landry, Walter Landry, Milton Landry, Lillian L. Meyers, Enola Guidry. The O'Donnell family would like to extend thanks of gratitude to Maison Nursing Center and Hospice of Acadiana for all their kindness and care they extended to their mother. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
