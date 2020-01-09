Lougene Watkins Oliver of Lafayette, LA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 8, 2020. Lougene was born in Breckenridge, Texas on May 15, 1933. She is survived by her sister, Sally Ware of Lafayette, her son, William Courtney Oliver III (Leslie) of San Diego, CA, Lynda Oliver-Mays (Tom) of Cashiers, NC, five grandchildren and a great grandson. Lougene was a University of Texas alumni and an avid LSU supporter. Her professional life extended into several industries. She worked in the oil industry during her early career where she spent time at Sun Oil Company, Devon, Apache, and Fred Wilson Drilling companies. During her time in the oil industry she served as President of the Lafayette Desk and Derrick Club. Lou also enjoyed her tenure in the airline industry in Houston, Texas at Southwest Airlines. The last twelve years of her career were spent at LSU, the University of Texas and the University of South Carolina where she served as House Director for Delta Zeta, Delta Gamma and Delta Delta Delta Sororities. She loved working with the young ladies, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and was awarded House Director of the Year at the University of South Carolina in 2008. Lou was well loved by her family and many friends. Information about her Celebration of Life event will be forthcoming.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020