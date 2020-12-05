1/1
Louis Anthony Fontenot,
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louis Anthony Fontenot, 83, who died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:50 pm at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visitation Monday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. A rosary will be recited Monday at 11:00 am. Mr. Fontenot will be cremated with his ashes to be buried with his son and parents at Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Fontenot is survived by his wife, Jerrie Hoffpauir Fontenot of Crowley; two grandsons, Zebulon Brian Fontenot and wife Alisha of Crowley, Alex Clay Fontenot and his wife Ashley of Crowley; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan Brian, and Ellie Fontenot; his brother, Dr. Charles Fontenot of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Brian Fontenot; his parents, Clarence "Bay" and Selma Cagnina Fontenot. Pallbearers will be Zebulon Fontenot, Alex Fontenot, Evan Fontenot, Ronald Hains, Robert Austin Hains, and Sean DuBose. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved