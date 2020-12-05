A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louis Anthony Fontenot, 83, who died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:50 pm at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visitation Monday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. A rosary will be recited Monday at 11:00 am. Mr. Fontenot will be cremated with his ashes to be buried with his son and parents at Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Fontenot is survived by his wife, Jerrie Hoffpauir Fontenot of Crowley; two grandsons, Zebulon Brian Fontenot and wife Alisha of Crowley, Alex Clay Fontenot and his wife Ashley of Crowley; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan Brian, and Ellie Fontenot; his brother, Dr. Charles Fontenot of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Brian Fontenot; his parents, Clarence "Bay" and Selma Cagnina Fontenot. Pallbearers will be Zebulon Fontenot, Alex Fontenot, Evan Fontenot, Ronald Hains, Robert Austin Hains, and Sean DuBose. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
