A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Louis Benjamin Bircher, Jr., 82, who passed away Thursday, February 27th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 29th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gary Schexnayder of Lafayette will officiate. Louis was born on May 29, 1937, in New Orleans, the son of the late, Louis B. Bircher, Sr. and Mercedes Antoine Bircher. He graduated from Holy Cross High School before joining the military to serve his country. A proud veteran, he served six years in the Navy Reserve as a second class electrician's mate. Louis was employed for 32 years as a staff supervisor in switched services for AT&T and Bellsouth, retiring in April of 1989. He treasured the memories of having breakfast with his AT&T coworkers in New Orleans. He was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette. Louis was a history buff with a vast collection of movies, including John Wayne, which he could recite word for word. He was always known as a "fixer-upper" to his family and loved to put puzzles together in his spare time. Louis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. Louis is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Phyllis Hernandez Bircher of Lafayette; two sons, Timothy Scott Bircher of Rock Springs, WY and Stephen Paul Bircher of Ponchatoula; his stepson, Jeffrey Hernandez of Terrytown; his only granddaughter, Kayla Bircher-Ketron of Knoxville, TN; two step-grandsons, Tyler and Tanner Hernandez of Marrero and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, for the compassionate care given to Louis and his family. 