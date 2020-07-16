Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Louis Joseph Hanks, 79, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. Rev. Loyd Singley will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Hanks was a native and lifelong resident of Crowley. He graduated from Crowley High School and then enlisted in the US Army having served for 3 years. Upon discharge from the US Army he was transferred to the Texas National Guard where he served for 4 years at the Nike Hercules Missile Site in Terrell, Texas defending the Dallas/Ft. Worth area during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Mr. Hanks is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jo Ann Brougham Hanks of Crowley; two grandsons, Seth C. Randall of Baton Rouge, Noah Scott Leonberger of Alexandria; one sister, Myra Janie Spallino of Crowley; two brothers, John Wayne Hanks and Donald J. Hanks both of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Radona H. Leonberger; his parents, Molear and Mabel DuBose Hanks; one sister, Martha H. Ogima. Pallbearers will be Seth C. Randall, Jimmy Brougham, Robert Cormier, James Clark, Brennen LaFleur and Jason Thibodeaux. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Staff of Heart Hospital of Lafayette for their compassion and care of Mr. Hanks. As per the State of Louisiana's mandate, mask must be worn in the funeral home for visitation and services.Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
