A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louise Cheek Webb, 92, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:07 pm at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 8 am to 9:45 am. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 7 pm by the Knights of Columbus Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Webb is survived by one daughter, Marie Webb Hebert and her husband Ronald of Lafayette; one son, J. C. Webb and his wife Suzy of Crowley; 6 grandchildren, Michelle Hebert Frederick and her husband David, Jennifer Webb Abadie, Aimee' Hebert Dronet and her husband Anthony, James "Jimbo" Webb and his wife Stephanie, Joshua Webb and his wife Bethany, Jeremy Webb and his wife Jennifer; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Breaux Webb; her son, Johnny Webb; a grandson, Ronald Hebert, Jr.; her parents, Charles and Lelia Billodeau Cheek; one brother, Williard Cheek. Pallbearers will be Joshua Webb, James R. Webb, Andrew J. Hains, John-David Frederick, Zachary Frederick and Hayden Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Kernan, Carl Webb and Jeremy Webb. The family wishes to thank Dr.'s Robert Aertker and Nancy Walker, Jill Signorelli and staff of Southwind Assisted Living, Jared Langley and staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Grace Hospice for the compassion, love and care of Mrs. Webb. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019