Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Cheek Webb. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louise Cheek Webb, 92, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:07 pm at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 8 am to 9:45 am. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 7 pm by the Knights of Columbus Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Webb is survived by one daughter, Marie Webb Hebert and her husband Ronald of Lafayette; one son, J. C. Webb and his wife Suzy of Crowley; 6 grandchildren, Michelle Hebert Frederick and her husband David, Jennifer Webb Abadie, Aimee' Hebert Dronet and her husband Anthony, James "Jimbo" Webb and his wife Stephanie, Joshua Webb and his wife Bethany, Jeremy Webb and his wife Jennifer; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Breaux Webb; her son, Johnny Webb; a grandson, Ronald Hebert, Jr.; her parents, Charles and Lelia Billodeau Cheek; one brother, Williard Cheek. Pallbearers will be Joshua Webb, James R. Webb, Andrew J. Hains, John-David Frederick, Zachary Frederick and Hayden Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Kernan, Carl Webb and Jeremy Webb. The family wishes to thank Dr.'s Robert Aertker and Nancy Walker, Jill Signorelli and staff of Southwind Assisted Living, Jared Langley and staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Grace Hospice for the compassion, love and care of Mrs. Webb. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Louise Cheek Webb, 92, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:07 pm at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 8 am to 9:45 am. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 7 pm by the Knights of Columbus Council #5499 Ladies Auxiliary. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Webb is survived by one daughter, Marie Webb Hebert and her husband Ronald of Lafayette; one son, J. C. Webb and his wife Suzy of Crowley; 6 grandchildren, Michelle Hebert Frederick and her husband David, Jennifer Webb Abadie, Aimee' Hebert Dronet and her husband Anthony, James "Jimbo" Webb and his wife Stephanie, Joshua Webb and his wife Bethany, Jeremy Webb and his wife Jennifer; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Breaux Webb; her son, Johnny Webb; a grandson, Ronald Hebert, Jr.; her parents, Charles and Lelia Billodeau Cheek; one brother, Williard Cheek. Pallbearers will be Joshua Webb, James R. Webb, Andrew J. Hains, John-David Frederick, Zachary Frederick and Hayden Frederick. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Kernan, Carl Webb and Jeremy Webb. The family wishes to thank Dr.'s Robert Aertker and Nancy Walker, Jill Signorelli and staff of Southwind Assisted Living, Jared Langley and staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Grace Hospice for the compassion, love and care of Mrs. Webb. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close