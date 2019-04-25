Louise Marie Becnel Gee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Marie Becnel Gee.
Service Information
David Funeral - Jeanerette
400 Provost Street
Jeanerette, LA
70544
(337)-276-5151
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services will be conducted for Louise Marie Becnel Gee, 75, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Albert Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details