Memorial Services celebrating the life of Loula Denson will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon until time of services at 2 PM. Loula Mouton was born on December 6, 1927 to the late Sidney A. Mouton, Sr. and Rena Thibodeaux Mouton in St. Martinville, Louisiana. She was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Iberia, Louisiana. She attended Breaux Bridge High School, and learned her nursing trade at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She worked there for a number of years, then in Iberia parish at Dauterive Hospital for 10 years. After her first husband died, she moved to Mississippi briefly, remarried and moved back to New Iberia with her husband Glen Denson. May 15th, marked their 46 years of marriage. She had two children, and he brought three into the marriage. They were owners of a tractor business in Wiggins, Mississippi, and did some traveling. Loula tended to the needs of Iberia's homeless. Under St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette Community Action Agency (SMILE), she and a handful of volunteers operated a four-plex on Robertson Street. She was understanding and compassionate with people, going out of her way to arrangement some kind of assistance. Lou departed this life on May 29, 2019. She leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory, her husband Glen Denson of Wiggins, Mississippi, Gail Villermin of Breaux Bridge, Priscilla O'Neal of Lafayette, Glenda Mitchell of Purvis, Mississippi, Gail Maples of Wiggins, Mississippi and Wayne Denson of Dallas, Texas. She also leaves behind, her grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, step-great grandchild, and great-great-grandchildren. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. 