I have fought the good fight I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing. Loula was born on December 17, 1941 to Lorena Eaglin and Adrian Jones. She resided in Lafayette, Louisiana for more than 50 years of her life and was joined in marriage to her husband; Samuel Cole, in that union they were blessed with three daughters; LaRoyce, Tanika and Kamesha. Loula enjoyed music, especially dancing and watching her daughter Kami perform, she loved being with all her daughters, her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters; LaRoyce Broadnax of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tamilza Avey (Jeffery Avey) of Hawaii, and Kamesha Cole Bernard (Jason Bernard) of Lafayette, Louisiana, three grandchildren; Tosheana Barnett, jakyrie Bernard, and Wyatt Avey, five sisters; Florence White, Laura Brooks and Mary Benjamin all of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Prunella Francois, and Renella Broglin of Dallas, Texas, five brothers; Alvin Jones, and Darrell Benjamin of Lafayette, Louisiana, Emile Jones, Jimmy Jones and Adrian Jones all of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lorena Eaglin and Adrian Jones, one sister, Willie Mae Jeffers and two brothers; Lawrence Jones and Calvin Jones, and one grandchild; Jeanette Avey. Funeral Home Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette

1011 N St Antoine St

Lafayette , LA 70501

