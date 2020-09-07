A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lovell V. Romero on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saint Mausoleum. The family request that visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. A native of Loreauville, Lovell V. Romero was born on October 11, 1942, to Russell and Inez Laviolette Vincent. Lovell V. Romero, age 77, passed away on Friday; September 4, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her family. Anyone who knew Lovell loved her. She was such a kind, soft-spoken, and the soft-hearted person who could light up a room with her smile. She worked in Banking for over 40yrs, where she met many people who still remember that smile today. After her retirement, she loved having her grandchildren come over and spend time visiting her. She also loved getting together with her sisters to visit and pray the Rosary. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her sisters, her children, and her husband, Jimmy, who was her best friend and soulmate. Lovell is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy J. Romero; her children, Kendall Romero and wife Pam, Jamie Ackal and husband Mike, Russ Romero all of Loreauville; grandchildren; Trey Romero, Cali Romero, Luke Romero, Treavor Romero, Logan Romero, Madelyn "Maddie" Ackal, Emma Ackal, Kohl Romero, Annalise Romero, Dawson Romero, Easton Romero; three great-grandchildren. Serving as Pallbearers will be Brad St. Marie, Danny Hebert, Vince Comeaux, Kendall Romero, Treavor Romero, Logan Romero, and Mike Ackal. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Inez Laviolette Vincent; her son, Chad Romero, and her sister, Hazel Comeaux. The family of Mrs. Lovell Romero would like to express their gratitude for the love, kindness, and professionalism they showed to the family during their time of need. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St. 337-229-8338 is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.