Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Lovenia Lazare, age 93, who passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Tri-Community Nursing Home in Palmetto. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery. The Rev. Clyde LeBlanc, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Lazare was a native of Leonville and a resident of Grand Coteau where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She retired with the St. Landry Parish School Board after twenty-eight years having been employed with Grand Coteau Elementary Cafeteria. Survivors include one son, Leonard Lazare and his wife, Elgie, of Spring, TX; three grandchildren, Colby Lazare of Houston, TX, Ayanna Williams and her husband, David, of Spring, TX and Roshanda Lyons and her husband, Robert, of Spring, TX; seven great grandchildren, Destiny, Asia, Jordan, Tempestt, Domnic, Rob and Kaislyn; her special nieces and nephews whom she helped raise, Charles, Joyce, Lindia, Myra, Stephanie, John, Stephen, Lorie, and Norman Ray; one sister, Lorena Guilbeau of Grand Coteau; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas Lazare and the former Pauline Ned; four special nieces and nephews whom she helped raise, Dora, Harold, and Daniel; six brothers, Joe Lazare, Peter Lazare, John Lazare, Orell Lazare, Leonard Lazare and Alcorn Lazare; and three sisters, Orilia Lazare, Evelyn Weatherall and Sister Johnette Lazare. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Harvey Calhoun, Stephen Guilbeau, John Guilbeau, Robert Lyons, David Williams and Danzel Pryor. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Kenderson, David Pryor, Daniel Guilbeau II, Andre' Guilbeau, Kelvin Guilbeau-Smith, De'von Guilbeau-Smith, Shandon Guilbeau, Nicholas Alexander, Daryn Pryor, Joseph Smith, John Guilbeau and Mr. Butch. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

