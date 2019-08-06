Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucile Rothrock Freeman. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501, for Lucile Rothrock Freeman, 98 who died on Friday, July 12, 2019. The family will have a gathering of friends after the service. Survivors include two daughters, Pat Freeman Hosmer and her husband, Jim and Lynn Freeman McIntire; two sons, Ben H. Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Connie and Joe Freeman and his wife, Betsy; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucile Ranson Rothrock; her husband, Ben H. Freeman; and two brothers Billy Rothrock and George Rothrock, Jr. Mrs. Freeman was a native of Marlow, Oklahoma. She attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of National Honor Society and Kappa Delta Sorority. A resident of Lafayette since 1946, Lucile has been active in civic organizations, church groups, Mardi Gras activities and social clubs. She was past president of La Causerie. She was also a longtime member of Chapter Y of PEO Sisterhood in which she held several offices including president. She was a member of Oakbourne Women's Golf Association in which she held several offices including president. Lucile also won two club championships and the Lucille Heymann Memorial Tournament. Mrs. Freeman was one of the founders of Jr. Cotillion organization for young teenagers. She served as a leader in Cub Scout, Brownie Scouts, and Girl Scouts, as well as being involved in PTA. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Freeman's name to First Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019 at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501, for Lucile Rothrock Freeman, 98 who died on Friday, July 12, 2019. The family will have a gathering of friends after the service. Survivors include two daughters, Pat Freeman Hosmer and her husband, Jim and Lynn Freeman McIntire; two sons, Ben H. Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Connie and Joe Freeman and his wife, Betsy; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucile Ranson Rothrock; her husband, Ben H. Freeman; and two brothers Billy Rothrock and George Rothrock, Jr. Mrs. Freeman was a native of Marlow, Oklahoma. She attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of National Honor Society and Kappa Delta Sorority. A resident of Lafayette since 1946, Lucile has been active in civic organizations, church groups, Mardi Gras activities and social clubs. She was past president of La Causerie. She was also a longtime member of Chapter Y of PEO Sisterhood in which she held several offices including president. She was a member of Oakbourne Women's Golf Association in which she held several offices including president. Lucile also won two club championships and the Lucille Heymann Memorial Tournament. Mrs. Freeman was one of the founders of Jr. Cotillion organization for young teenagers. She served as a leader in Cub Scout, Brownie Scouts, and Girl Scouts, as well as being involved in PTA. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Freeman's name to First Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mouring.com Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close