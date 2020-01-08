Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Cecile Dorsey McClendon. View Sign Service Information Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home 5101 Westbank Expressway Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-341-9421 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Cecile Dorsey McClendon passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home where she had been a resident for the last several years. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 64 years, Staples James McClendon and her son, Staples James McClendon, Jr. who left this world at the age of 8. Lucille was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Carol Prevost (Ronnie), Ronnie Landry (Wayne), and Mike McClendon (Margie); and her grandchildren Danelle Krupa (Ed), Stacey Maysonave (Todd), Marc Prevost, Mandy Browning (Scott), Eric Landry (Fay), Darren Landry (Paula), Kevin Landry (Cheryl), Michelle Saucier (Brooks), Rusty McClendon (Tamara), Richard McClendon (Monique), and Nathan McClendon (Lynn). She is also survived by her great grandchildren Cole Krupa, Peyton Krupa, Shylah Frickey, Cam Brouillette, Layne Landry, Kameron Landry, Jacob Landry, Tatum Saucier, Trevor McClendon, Ava McClendon, Jackson McClendon, Morgan McClendon, and Lily McClendon. Lucille was born and reared in New Iberia, Louisiana. She had four siblings who all preceded her death. She was a devout Catholic and attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church and later Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed her profession as one of the first real estate professionals in St. Charles Parish. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank all of Lucille's caregivers who were so kind to her, especially Sylvia Guillory, who was with her for 7 ½ years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11. 2020 at 12:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling. Visitaiton will begin at the church at 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in St. Charles Mausoleum. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020

