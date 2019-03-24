Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Guillotte "Lou" Spell. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lucille Guillotte "Lou" Spell, 86, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm and Tuesday from 8 am to 3:15 pm. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery. Mrs. Spell is survived by two daughters, Lynn Spell Hargrave and her husband Donald, Sr. of Scott, Charmaine Spell of Mire; four sons, C. J. Spell, Jr. and his fiancée Valarie Monte of Crowley, Randy J. Spell of Crowley, Lyndale J. Spell and his wife Penny of Bradenton, FL, Keith Guillotte of Crowley; two brothers, Leroy Guillotte of Crowley and David Guillotte and his wife Linda of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Don Hargrave, Jr. and his wife Karen of Marrero, Shane Hargrave and his wife Amy of Erath, Christopher Hargrave, D.C. and his fiancée Angelique Miller, D.C. of Lafayette, Mark Spell, PhD and his wife Brittany of Stafford, TX, Joshua Spell of Crowley, Stacie Broussard and her husband Donovan of Mire, Laci Breaux of Lake Charles and Tyler Spell of Bradenton, FL; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Braydon, Logan, Sarah, Bennett and Bailey Hargrave, Keagen Dionne, Zaydyn and Logan Breaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clorist "Chip" Spell, Sr.; her parents, Adles and Eula Broussard Guillotte; one brother, Loinice "Gro" Guillotte and an infant sister, Mary Jane Guillotte. The family wishes to give special thanks to the entire staff of Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Hospice Compassus, especially Lauren Stutes, Kaleb Langlinais, Marsha Emmels and Trisha Mouton. Also, a special heartfelt thank you to Randy Nickel with the Bayou Bend Golf and Health Club. Pallbearers will be Mark Spell, Joshua Spell, Randy Nickel, Shane Hargrave, Christopher Hargrave and Keith Guillotte. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Guillotte, David Guillotte, Don Hargrave, Jr., Stacie Broussard, Laci Breaux and Tyler Spell.

