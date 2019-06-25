Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Williams. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Church in Opelousas for Lucille Williams, age 95, the former Lucille Espree, who passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Senior Village Rehab and Retirement Center in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Readers will be Bethany Williams and Charles "B.J." Bradley Simien. Giftbearers will be Aaliyah Zachary and Jordan Zachary. Mrs. Williams was a native of Lewisburg and a resident of Opelousas, where she was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Church. She loved her entire family dearly and she loved to cook, especially popcorn balls for her grandchildren. Lucille enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren, especially Pitty-Pat and Go Fish. She loved to spank everyone in a loving way. Mrs. Williams loved her Ol' Purse. In the eye of her family- a precious one from us has gone. A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our home which never can be filled. And after a lonely heartache and many of silent tears but always a beautiful memory of one we love so dear. Survivors include three sons, Alfred Williams, Raphael Williams and his wife, Barbara, and John Williams; two daughters, Wilma Simien and her husband, Charles, and Mary Alice Zachary and her husband, Patrick; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; thirteen great, great grandchildren; one sister, Annabelle Mouton and her husband, Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Williams; her parents, Eugene Espree and the former, Rosa Richard, both natives of Lewisburg; one son, John Earl Williams; four brothers, Chester Espree, Leo Espree, Eugene Espree and Arthur Espree; six sisters, Louverda Fontenot, Alverda Chavis, Cora Eaglin, Flora Mae James, Mary Chavis and Roe Chavis; one daughter-in-law, Sheryl Ann Williams; and one granddaughter, Cynthia Simien. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Billy Espree, B.J. Simien, Bradley Simien, Dimmick Espree, Austin Espree and Tavian Jipson. Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Williams, Joseph (Raphael) Williams, Alfred Williams, Patrick Zachary, Jordan Zachary and Hilven Semien. In tears, I saw you sinking and watching you fade away. My heart was almost broken; I wanted you to stay. 