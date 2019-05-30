Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Trahan. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Catholic Service in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Lucy Trahan, 87, who died Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019 at Maison de Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Nathan Comeaux, Parochial Vicor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Trahan and her fiancé, Francis Leger; her son, Robert Trahan and his wife, Virginia; her brother, Lloyd Bienvenu, Jr.; her grandchildren, Kristie Hayes, Damien Guidry, Alex Bourque, Marwin Emert, and Michelle Lopez; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Trahan; her daughter, Rita Guidry; parents, Lloyd Bienvenu and Lillian Guidry Bienvenu; her sister, Mary Lou Broussard, and her granddaughter, Dana Trahan. A native of Broussard, Louisiana, Lucy had a loving and caring soul, who touched the lives of many people who came into her life throughout the years. She was a loving caretaker, always putting others first. Her family members meant the world to her, and she so loved them will all her heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Damien Guidry, Spencer Hayes, Conner Hayes, Matthew Hayes, T-Wiley Hayes, and Marwin Emert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Bourque, Henry Menard, and Tommy Campbell. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will prayed on Friday evening at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Trahan family to Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home for their loving care given to Lucy throughout the years. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for their care and professionalism.

