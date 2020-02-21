Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula L. Hensgens. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Lula "Lou" Link Hensgens, 85 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Fr. Garrett Savoie to serve as the Celebrant with musical accompaniment by Alberta Lyons and Jodi Bollich. Gift Bearers will be her great grand kids. Readers will be Lauren Hensgens, Kallie Barras and Taylor Trahan. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a recitation of the rosary (Mens rosary group) at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of the service. A native of Crowley and long time resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hensgens passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. She loved flowers, gardening and crossword puzzles. The thing she loved the most were her five trophies, her kids. She had such a special love for her daughter-in-laws and son in-laws that always were there for her and treated her like their momma. She is survived by three sons, Larry Hensgens, Danny Hensgens and wife Debbie, Donnie Hensgens and wife Joan, two daughters, Darlene Hensgens Barras and husband Dicky all of New Iberia, Lisa Hensgens Trahan and husband Lance of Delcambre, Denis delaHoussaye (who was like a son to her) of New Iberia; and her sister-in-law, Alberta Hensgens Lyons of Crowley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren, Christian Hensgens, Logan (Fletcher) Pearce, Toby (Kylie) Provost, Mandy Provost, Heath (Allyson), Hans Hensgens, Hailey (Zach) Fleming, Kallie (Jarett) Landry, Courtney (Chase) Musacchia, Taylor and Baleigh Trahan and great grandchildren, Elizabeth Hensgens, Reese and Averie Provost, Eli, Lucy, Haddon, and baby girl Hensgens, Emerson, Jackson and Sawyer Fleming, Henry, Thomas and Charlie Landry, and Rivers and Rhyan Musacchia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Square" Hensgens, Sr.; parents, Rodney Franklin Link and Edna Bihm Link; and three brothers, Cullen Benjamin Link, Rodney Gordon Link and Gerald Allen Link. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Larry, Danny, Donnie, Dicky, Lance and Denis. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grand kids. The family would like to thank Leroy and Mae Landry and Brent Mayeaux for always being there for our mother. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to . Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Lula "Lou" Link Hensgens, 85 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Fr. Garrett Savoie to serve as the Celebrant with musical accompaniment by Alberta Lyons and Jodi Bollich. Gift Bearers will be her great grand kids. Readers will be Lauren Hensgens, Kallie Barras and Taylor Trahan. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a recitation of the rosary (Mens rosary group) at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until the time of the service. A native of Crowley and long time resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hensgens passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. She loved flowers, gardening and crossword puzzles. The thing she loved the most were her five trophies, her kids. She had such a special love for her daughter-in-laws and son in-laws that always were there for her and treated her like their momma. She is survived by three sons, Larry Hensgens, Danny Hensgens and wife Debbie, Donnie Hensgens and wife Joan, two daughters, Darlene Hensgens Barras and husband Dicky all of New Iberia, Lisa Hensgens Trahan and husband Lance of Delcambre, Denis delaHoussaye (who was like a son to her) of New Iberia; and her sister-in-law, Alberta Hensgens Lyons of Crowley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren, Christian Hensgens, Logan (Fletcher) Pearce, Toby (Kylie) Provost, Mandy Provost, Heath (Allyson), Hans Hensgens, Hailey (Zach) Fleming, Kallie (Jarett) Landry, Courtney (Chase) Musacchia, Taylor and Baleigh Trahan and great grandchildren, Elizabeth Hensgens, Reese and Averie Provost, Eli, Lucy, Haddon, and baby girl Hensgens, Emerson, Jackson and Sawyer Fleming, Henry, Thomas and Charlie Landry, and Rivers and Rhyan Musacchia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Square" Hensgens, Sr.; parents, Rodney Franklin Link and Edna Bihm Link; and three brothers, Cullen Benjamin Link, Rodney Gordon Link and Gerald Allen Link. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Larry, Danny, Donnie, Dicky, Lance and Denis. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grand kids. The family would like to thank Leroy and Mae Landry and Brent Mayeaux for always being there for our mother. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to . Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.