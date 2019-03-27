Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Mae Martin Buteaux. View Sign

Funeral services for Lula Mae Martin Buteaux, 75, will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in at Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday, March 29, 2018 from 8:00 until time of service. Lula Mae went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 6:00 AM at her residence. First and foremost she loved her family dearly. She loved family gatherings and looked forward to the Easter bash every year. She loved flowers and watching her grandchildren grow and learn. Her favorite spot was her front porch, watching her grandkids, visiting with family and friends. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and cherished the memory of Tom Dempsey and the sixty-three yard field goal. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard "Bot" Buteaux, Sr.; son, Max Bruno Buteaux and wife Holly; daughters, Monique Lewin and husband Ron, Tina Romero and husband Frank, Tanya Buteaux, Jeamie Romero and husband Brian and Mindy Buteaux; sister, Katherine "Kitty" Buckner and husband Ken, sister-in-law, Penny Martin, brother-in-law, Joseph Romero, Sr.; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Bruno Martin; mother, Elda Miller Martin; two sons, Toby Jack Buteaux and Leonard J. Buteaux, Jr., daughter-in-law, Amy Hebert Buteaux; two brothers, Howard "Tony" Martin and Lanny Ross Martin; two sisters, Ronnie Martin Deshotel and Mable Ann Martin Romero. Pallbearers will be Max Buteaux, Glenn Buteaux, Drew Romero, Frank Romero, Ronald Lewin and E. J. Buteaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Buteaux, Colby Williams, Clayton "Tee" Reed, Dale Dees, Lanny Martin, Jr., Wiltz "Joe" Romero. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: Funeral services for Lula Mae Martin Buteaux, 75, will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in at Beau Pre Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday, March 29, 2018 from 8:00 until time of service. Lula Mae went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 6:00 AM at her residence. First and foremost she loved her family dearly. She loved family gatherings and looked forward to the Easter bash every year. She loved flowers and watching her grandchildren grow and learn. Her favorite spot was her front porch, watching her grandkids, visiting with family and friends. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and cherished the memory of Tom Dempsey and the sixty-three yard field goal. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard "Bot" Buteaux, Sr.; son, Max Bruno Buteaux and wife Holly; daughters, Monique Lewin and husband Ron, Tina Romero and husband Frank, Tanya Buteaux, Jeamie Romero and husband Brian and Mindy Buteaux; sister, Katherine "Kitty" Buckner and husband Ken, sister-in-law, Penny Martin, brother-in-law, Joseph Romero, Sr.; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Bruno Martin; mother, Elda Miller Martin; two sons, Toby Jack Buteaux and Leonard J. Buteaux, Jr., daughter-in-law, Amy Hebert Buteaux; two brothers, Howard "Tony" Martin and Lanny Ross Martin; two sisters, Ronnie Martin Deshotel and Mable Ann Martin Romero. Pallbearers will be Max Buteaux, Glenn Buteaux, Drew Romero, Frank Romero, Ronald Lewin and E. J. Buteaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Buteaux, Colby Williams, Clayton "Tee" Reed, Dale Dees, Lanny Martin, Jr., Wiltz "Joe" Romero. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close