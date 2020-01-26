Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Mae Robin Breaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Lula Mae Breaux, age 83, the former Lula Robin, who passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, concelebrated by Rev. Sal Istre, associate pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Thomas Breaux and Rebecca Ritcher Bonvillian. Giftbearers will be Amy Barbosa and Lindsey Breaux. Altar Server will be Connor Benoit. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, On Eagle's Wings, Taste and See, Here I Am Lord, and J'Irai La Voir Un Jour. Mrs. Breaux was a native of Duson and a resident of Carencro for most of her life. A devout Catholic, Mrs. Breaux was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and a member of St. Peter Adoration Chapel. She served on the Bonne Mort Society, St. Anne Society, Ladies Altar Society, and Sacred Heart League. She was also a member of Woodmen Life Lodge 241 and the Cajun French Music Association. Mrs. Lula loved to cook for her family for holidays and after football games. She enjoyed attending luncheons with her school mates and coffee runs at Guilbeau's Coffee Shop. Survivors include her husband and high school sweetheart, Ellis L. Breaux; her children, Patrick Breaux (Nadine) of Mire, Donna B. Doucet (Wayne) of Scott, Carl Wayne Breaux (Katie) of Broussard, Larry Breaux of Carencro, Garry P. Breaux (Mark Maras) of St. Martinville, and Ellis Breaux, Jr. (Yvonne) of Bakersfield, CA; her sister, Marie (Toot) Breaux of Scott; her grandchildren, Jonathan Doucet, Amy D. Barbosa, Garrett, Luke, and Lindsey Breaux, and Lance Boudreaux; her great-grandchildren, Xander Fusilier and Keagan Doucet; her Godchildren, Barbara Benoit, Thomas Breaux, and Becky Bonvillian; her step-grandchildren, Jason Leger and Breanna Heinicke; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Anaise Cormier Robin; her brother, Clifton Robin; and a grandson, Chad Breaux. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be her sons, Patrick Breaux, Carl Wayne Breaux, Larry Breaux, Garry P. Breaux, and Ellis Breaux, Jr., and her son-in-law, Wayne Doucet. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Feucth, Dr. Joseph Brierre and Eric Buller, Guilbeau's Pharmacy and staff, and the doctors and staff of Hospice of Acadiana. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Feucth, Dr. Joseph Brierre and Eric Buller, Guilbeau's Pharmacy and staff, and the doctors and staff of Hospice of Acadiana. Mrs. Lula also wanted to thank her neighbor, Betty McGuirk, for always being there whenever in need, and for the many cards and prayers from friends. 