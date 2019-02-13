A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church for Lurby Clark, 93, who passed away on February 11, 2019. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Lurby was a World War II veteran who served in New Guinea, Philippine Islands, and Japan. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and clearing out a ditch here and there after a big rain. Lurby also enjoyed listening to French music and his multiple trips a day around the farm just checking things out, as well as spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Mr. Lurby, a resident of Ridge, was the son of the late Arthur Clark and the former Alta Duhon. He is survived by his three sons, Bradley (Janice) Clark, Dale (Donna) Clark, and Tommy (Camille) Clark; seven grandchildren, Brian, Travis, Stephen, Ann Katherine, Tyler, Alyson and Heidi Clark; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Madeleine Clark, and one brother, Robert (Irene) Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laurence Clark; two sisters, Wilda Trahan and Bertha Clark, and two brothers, Essen and Dewey Clark. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Tyler, Brian, Travis, Stephen and Michael Clark, and Paul Dwayne Trahan. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Spell for the great care she gave to "Pop." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 1604 West Pinhook Road, Suite 203, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508. Personal condolences may be sent to the Clark family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019