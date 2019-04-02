Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Luther "Sam" Travis, age 88, who passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mr. Travis was a native of Pinola, MS, resident of Long Beach, CA for over twenty-five years and has resided in Grand Coteau since 1979. He retired as a bus driver with Long Beach Transportation with over twenty-five years of employment. He was a member of Christian Center Church in Duson where he served as an Usher for twenty-five years. A veteran of the military, Mr. Travis proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, the former Marie Eaglin of Grand Coteau; one son, Steven Travis and his wife, Duvonda, of Saginaw, TX; two daughters, Sandra T. Melancon of Richmond, TX and Dorothy Gater of Jackson, MS; seven grandchildren, Valencia Roberts and her husband, Amadeo, Christian Travis and Allaina Melancon, Ninette Ayivor, Divine Ayivor and Dekishee Baines; five great grandchildren; and four brothers, Benny Travis and his wife, Sarah, of Lansing, MI, John Travis and his wife, Debra, of Magee, MS, Joseph Travis and his companion, Ruby, of Jackson, MS and Curtis Travis and his wife, Evelyn, of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Travis and the former Linnie Jackson; four brothers, Harold Travis, L.D. Travis, Eugene Travis and Melvin Travis; and three sisters, Katherine T. Sandiford, Katie Jean T. Garrett and Rosalee Travis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday and until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
