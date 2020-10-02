A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lydia Oubre Kelehan, 79, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Mary Mother of the Church with Fr. Cedric Sonnier and Fr. Christopher Cambre officiating. The Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Sunday, October 4, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, October 5, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Kelehan died at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence. She attended Mount Carmel and was a 1959 Graduate of Lafayette High. She worked as a seamstress over 40 years. Mrs. Lydia was a long time resident of Lafayette and was known for her enjoyment of fishing, cooking, and being with her grandchildren. She is survived by six sons, Troy B. Kelehan and his wife Angela of Jeanerette, Kevin P. Kelehan and his wife Jennifer of Broussard, Don G. Kelehan, Jr. and his wife Dana of Sunset, Dr. Shane L. Kelehan and his wife Sheryl of Marshall, TX, and Dr. Shaun J. Kelehan of Marshall, TX; a daughter, Angel Kelehan of Freeport, TX; a sister, Cindy Oubre Trahan; fifteen grandchildren, Kisha Kelehan, Amanda Lecombe and her husband Joshua, Shannon Kelehan, Joshua LeLeux and his wife Opal, Nicholas Kelehan and his wife Ashley, Christopher Kelehan and his wife Tricia, Erica Lutgring and her husband Edward,II, Zachary Kelehan and his wife Lindsey, Ashley Richards and her husband Lance, Travis Kelehan and his wife Marisa, Lance Kelehan and his wife Danielle, Justin Kelehan and his wife Ansley, Chandler Kelehan, Hayden Kelehan, and Andrew Kelehan; and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruffin Bruce Oubre and Frances Gautreaux Oubre; the father of her children, Donald Kelehan, Sr.; a son, Derek J. Kelehan, Sr.; a grandson, Derek J. Kelehan, Jr.; a daughter in law, Jennie Kelehan; and a brother, Bruce Oubre. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh LeLeux, Christopher Kelehan, Travis Kelehan, Lance Kelehan, Chandler Kelehan, and Andrew Kelehan. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Lydia requested donations be made to Palliative Care of Acadiana and Hospice of Acadiana. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurse Seth with Hospice of Acadiana. To help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy., (337) 837-9887, will be handing the arrangement.

