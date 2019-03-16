Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Trahan Kebodeaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Lydia Trahan Kebodeaux, 83, who died Friday, March 15, 2019 in Rayne. Pastor Bruce Runner will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. unit the time of service. Interment will be in Kie Hebert Cemetery. Mrs. Kebodeaux is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lawrence Allen Kebodeaux of Rayne; two daughters, Paula Kebodeaux Rigsby and her husband Calvin of Morse and Myra Kebodeaux Fontenot and her husband Bernice of Rayne; one son, Larry Allen Kebodeaux and his wife Kay of Morse; one sister, Lillie Trahan Notestein of Jennings; one brother, Ernest "E.J." Trahan, Jr. and his wife Peggy of Roberts Cove; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Susie Ewing Trahan; three sisters, Lucille T. Murphy, Wilmer T. Miller, and Dorthy T. Simon; and five brothers, John Trahan, William Trahan, Lenis Trahan, Steve Trahan, and Rayford Trahan. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Aertker and his staff, the staff of the Ellington of Rayne, and Hospice Compassus and their staff for the exceptional care Mrs. Kebodeaux received while under their care. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley. Funeral Home Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

301 N. Ave. F
Crowley , LA 70526
337-783-3313

