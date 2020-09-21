1/1
Lynda Ard Rushing
"Our hearts are broken but we will rejoice when we see you again" Lynda Ard Rushing was born June 27, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Adma Ard and Juanita Breland Ard. She entered eternal rest on the morning of Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana with her loving family by her side. Lynda was a loving wife, mother and Nana to her beloved family. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Paul, for 60 years. Lynda retired from the LSU Athletic Department after many years of dedicated service. She was member of Henderson Bible Church. Lynda is survived by her husband Paul Rushing; daughters Tammie (Kevin) Aucoin and Melaine (Jim) Porter; grandchildren Adam (Erinn) Aucoin, Nicole (Chad) Trahan and Brandt (Kelsey) Porter; great grandchildren Cameron, Addison, Madelyn, Mason, Marlee and Blake and one brother Tony Ard and his family. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Henry Kaufman & Joan Broussard, ACNP and staff; Dr. Philippe Prouet and the Cancer Center of Acadiana staff; Dr. Christopher Herrington, the staff of 8 West at LGMC; Amedisys Hospice, Lynda's Pastor and friend Sherman Soileau; Lynda's dear neighbors and friends for the care and love given to Lynda and her family and to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory. Due to Covid concerns and Lynda's wishes, a private family service will be held at Henderson Bible Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Henderson Bible Church Building Fund, 1045 Talley St. Henderson, LA 70517. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Mrs. Lynda Rushing by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Mrs. Rushing and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
