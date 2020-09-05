ABBEVILLE-Memorial Services for Lynn J. Porter, 68, will be from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Lynn, a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in his residence. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He was a born again Christian and had great faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was saved in 1993. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Hilda Bourque Porter of Abbeville, his son Boyd James Porter of Abbeville and a sister, Darlene Porter of Abbeville. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Boyd and Azemae Hargrave Porter, a sister, Diane Porter, a half sister, Linda Roy and a half brother, Wayne Porter. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
