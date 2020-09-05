1/1
Lynn J. Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABBEVILLE-Memorial Services for Lynn J. Porter, 68, will be from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Lynn, a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in his residence. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He was a born again Christian and had great faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was saved in 1993. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Hilda Bourque Porter of Abbeville, his son Boyd James Porter of Abbeville and a sister, Darlene Porter of Abbeville. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Boyd and Azemae Hargrave Porter, a sister, Diane Porter, a half sister, Linda Roy and a half brother, Wayne Porter. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-3777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved