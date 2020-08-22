1/1
Lynn M. Lemaire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Services for Lynn M. Lemaire, 60, will be held at a later date. Lynn, born in Lafayette and a resident of Maurice, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 25020 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He is survived by his brothers Allen Lemaire and wife Sheila of Maurice, Robert Lemaire of Maurice, his sisters Paulette Lemaire and husband Maurice Primeaux of Abbeville, Paula Swenson of Abbeville, Claudia Lemaire of Maurice, Ivy Royer and husband Alton of Maurice, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Lemaire and Lou Ella Guidry Lemaire Landry, and a brother, Fred Lemaire. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510, (337) 893-3777.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-3777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved