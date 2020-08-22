Memorial Services for Lynn M. Lemaire, 60, will be held at a later date. Lynn, born in Lafayette and a resident of Maurice, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 25020 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He is survived by his brothers Allen Lemaire and wife Sheila of Maurice, Robert Lemaire of Maurice, his sisters Paulette Lemaire and husband Maurice Primeaux of Abbeville, Paula Swenson of Abbeville, Claudia Lemaire of Maurice, Ivy Royer and husband Alton of Maurice, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Lemaire and Lou Ella Guidry Lemaire Landry, and a brother, Fred Lemaire. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
