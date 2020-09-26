1/1
Mabel Elizabeth Thurmond "Mae Beth" Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 for Mabel Elizabeth "Mae Beth" Thurmond Mills (November 27,1953-September 21, 2020), age 66, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelousas (3835 I-49 S. Service Rd., Opelousas, LA 70570). She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Marion Mills; her daughters, Angie Mills and Adrienne (Michael) LeJeune; her brothers Robert "Butch" Thurmond and Charles "Chuck" (Bobby Sue) Thurmond; and her grandchildren, Keirsten LeJeune and Kyle LeJeune. She was preceded in death by her parents, Holmes Thurmond Jr. and Dorothea Jane Tyson Thurmond; and brother Tritos (Mary Ann) Thurmond. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Opelousas, (3835 I-49 S. Service Rd. Opelousas, LA 70570) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mae Beth requests that everyone wear bright clothing at this celebration service as she is celebrating her home going to be with her Savior and Lord. Remembrances in the name of Mae Beth may be made to the preschool of Westminster Christian Academy, Opelousas, Louisiana. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the loving staff at Hospice of Acadiana and to everyone who encouraged and prayed for her and the family as she courageously fought this battle against cancer. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved