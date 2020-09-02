1/1
Mable Dore Touchet
1933 - 2020
Graveside services will be held for Mable Dore Touchet on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum on Curtis Lane. Mable Dore Touchet passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:04 a.m. at her residence in New Iberia surrounded by her husband and family. A native of New Iberia, Mable was born to O'Neil and Marie Sonnier Dore on January 16, 1933, in Delcambre. Mable was one of four children. Her siblings included Alton Dore, Willie Dore, and Clara Hebert. Mable was a loving and caring mother and wife who adored all of her family and friends. She will truly be missed as she was deeply loved by her family and friends. Mable is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph C. Touchet; her daughter, Jessica Segura and husband Kirk; son, Ricky Touchet; grandchildren, Meredith Clay and husband Tony, Kressant Landry, Chad Touchet, and Jamie Touchet; sister-in-law, Lillian Dore; thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Maturin, Chad Touchet, Tony Clay, Felton Dore, Kirk Segura, and Alec Clay. She was preceded in death by her parents, O'Neil and Marie Sonnier Dore; brothers, Alton Dore and Willie Dore. The family would like all friends and extended family to pray for their mother and grandmother. The family wishes to extend a special thanks of gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana for the kindness and professionalism the showed to Mable. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Holy Family Mausoleum
