Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Mable Senegal, 86, who passed away Sunday, December 22,2019 while on vacation in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Mrs. Senegal died of natural causes. Services will be conducted by Father Clifton Labbe. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Diane Coleman (Stan), Lynda Senegal-Jones (Oscar), Victor Senegal (Angela), Nelson Senegal Jr., (Portia), and Sara Hossley; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Sam and Mary Jean Arclese; brothers, Hayward Edwards, Leo Edwards (Ester), and Lee Audrey Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Senegal, Sr.; parents, Leo and Lula Edwards; 5 sisters, Iris Johnson, Lula Mae Arvie, LouAnna Senegal, Joycelyn Gallow, and Louella Edwards Thomas and four brothers, Hillary Edwards, Linton Edwards, Elton Edwards, and Chester Edwards. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020