Mabon Leslie "Beau" Williford Jr., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving family. Beau was born to Thelma and Mabon Leslie Williford Sr. in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Beau's lifelong love affair with boxing began at age 6, when he began competing as an amateur. He won the North Carolina Golden Gloves Championship in 1964 and was National Amateur Champion in 1967. He was undefeated on the National Team in their European tour. In 1968, at age 18, he wrote a letter to Al Braverman, a trainer and manager based in New York, outlining his desire to turn pro. Braverman agreed to train Williford, so he moved to nearby Jersey City. Beau learned the pro game sparring with a stream of world champions and contenders, including Muhammed Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Jerry Quarry, George Chuvalo and Chuck Wepner. Beau graduated from the College of New Rochelle, New York, with a B.S. in Business in 1978. The following year, he moved to Lafayette to take a job in the oil industry, never intending to stay. He changed his mind when he met the love of his life, Teri. As a trainer and manager, he mentored dozens of professionals and amateurs. Among them were Glenn McCrory, who he guided to the IBF world cruiserweight title in June 1989; Dennis Andries, a former WBC world light heavyweight champion; and James "Quick" Tillis, the first man to take Mike Tyson the distance. One of his proudest accomplishments was guiding Deirdre Gogarty to the WIBF women's world featherweight title in 1997. Gogarty, who was banned from boxing in her native Ireland because she was a woman, moved to Lafayette to begin training with Beau in 1993 after being rejected by dozens of other trainers. Beau also guided many local fighters to prominence including Chad Broussard, who won the IBU world welterweight title; Irving Mitchell, Jason Papillion; who fought for the IBF world super welterweight title; Steve Thibodeaux, who fought for the WBF world featherweight title; and Kenny Vice, who won the WBF world super lightweight title. Beau took his fighters around the world, but, as he got older, he shifted his focus to amateur boxers and at-risk youth. He mentored hundreds of boys and girls at the Ragin' Cajun Amateur Boxing Club, but being a boxer wasn't even a prerequisite for Beau to help someone in need. In 2002, USA Boxing honored Williford by awarding him as the "Coach of the Year" and in 2004 he was inducted into the USA Boxing Hall of Fame. Beau is survived by his devoted wife, Teri; sons Leslie, Wesley, Christian, Alexander, and Samuel; granddaughter, Corynn; sister, Lynn; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ragin' Cajun Amateur Boxing Club GoFundMe page http://gf.me/u/uhnb98, or mailed to Ragin' Cajun Amateur Boxing Club/Beau Williford at P.O. Box 52135, Lafayette, LA, to ensure Beau's legacy continues. Personal condolences may be sent to the Williford family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

