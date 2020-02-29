Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MacDonald "Mac" Guedry. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Funeral service 1:00 PM Crossroads Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church for MacDonald "Mac" Guedry, 65, who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Mac is survived by his wife, Ramona "Mona" Guedry of Lafayette; two daughters, Megan Guedry of Lafayette, and April Degeytair of Lafayette; two sons, Toby Degeytair of Lafayette, and Aaron Degeytair of Lafayette; three sisters, Donna Guedry Ledet, Deborah Guedry Alleman, and Catherine Guedry Louviere; and ten grandchildren: Victoria Degeytair, Ross Degeytair, Brock Degeytair, Kennedy Guedry, Aaron Degeytair, Matthew Guedry, Lucas Degeytair, Sophie Fontenot, Ava Fontenot, and Havyn Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Guedry and Dorothy Cary Guedry; his maternal grandparents, Walter B. Cary and Martha Rowden Cary; and his paternal grandparents, Fitzhugh Lee Guedry and Catherine Macdonald Guedry. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Lafayette for 48 years, Mac was the Owner/Operator of M. Guedry Ltd. Inc. and Cajun Bail Bonds. He was an active Board Member of the Association of the Louisiana Bail Underwriters, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a true Professional Bail Agent. Pallbearers will be Aaron Degeytair, Sr., Aaron Degeytair, Jr., Brock Degeytair, Matt Guedry, Doug Bourque, and Christopher Trahan. Donations can be made in his name to Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 73681, Metairie, LA, 70033. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church for MacDonald "Mac" Guedry, 65, who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Crossroads Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Mac is survived by his wife, Ramona "Mona" Guedry of Lafayette; two daughters, Megan Guedry of Lafayette, and April Degeytair of Lafayette; two sons, Toby Degeytair of Lafayette, and Aaron Degeytair of Lafayette; three sisters, Donna Guedry Ledet, Deborah Guedry Alleman, and Catherine Guedry Louviere; and ten grandchildren: Victoria Degeytair, Ross Degeytair, Brock Degeytair, Kennedy Guedry, Aaron Degeytair, Matthew Guedry, Lucas Degeytair, Sophie Fontenot, Ava Fontenot, and Havyn Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Guedry and Dorothy Cary Guedry; his maternal grandparents, Walter B. Cary and Martha Rowden Cary; and his paternal grandparents, Fitzhugh Lee Guedry and Catherine Macdonald Guedry. A native of New Orleans and a resident of Lafayette for 48 years, Mac was the Owner/Operator of M. Guedry Ltd. Inc. and Cajun Bail Bonds. He was an active Board Member of the Association of the Louisiana Bail Underwriters, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a true Professional Bail Agent. Pallbearers will be Aaron Degeytair, Sr., Aaron Degeytair, Jr., Brock Degeytair, Matt Guedry, Doug Bourque, and Christopher Trahan. Donations can be made in his name to Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 73681, Metairie, LA, 70033. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close