Memorial services in remembrance of Madge Durand Larson will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. Visitation will be observed beginning at noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 PM. Madge was born on November 16, 1950, in St. Martinville, LA, to Rita Dugas Durand and Albert Francis Durand. She passed peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Youngsville, LA. Madge was honest and straight forward, but always showed a genuine, sincere concern and generous nature towards everyone that she cared about. She loved reading books, baking, and cheering for the LSU Tigers. Madge also had a life-long affection for dogs and tending to her plants. She enjoyed her puzzle books and watching her favorite television shows. She previously served as the Director of Nurses at St. Theresa Hospice and was employed by Concepts of Care Home Health at the time of her passing. Madge was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Larson, Jr.; her mother, Rita Dugas Durand; and her father, Albert Francis Durand. She is survived by her siblings, Priscilla Durand Nance and Timothy Durand. Her family and friends would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana for the exceptional care they provided to Madge prior to her passing. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.hospiceacadiana.com , or donate to Villalobos Rescue Center, 4525 N. Claiborne, New Orleans, LA 70117, www.vrcpitbull.com . Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Madge Durand Larson by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Madge Durand Larson and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020