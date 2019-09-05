Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madge Simms Madona. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church Lafayette , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Madge Simms Madona, 91, who passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospice - Carpenter House in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Our Lady of Fatima Church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Reverend Michael Russo will officiate the funeral Mass. Lector will be Madeline Maragos. Giftbearers will be Becca Murphree, Lauren Murphree, Camille Elkins, and Carmen Rogers. Survivors include her children, Marjorie Tallini and husband, Denis, Mike Madona, and Cheri Murphree and husband, Glenn; her grandchildren, Camille Elkins and husband, Blake, Carmen Rogers and husband, Chris, Becca Murphree, Ross Murphree and wife, Brenna, Brad Murphree, Gregory Murphree, and Lauren Murphree; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent "Coach" Madona and her daughter, Debbie Boyles. A resident of Lafayette for over 52 years, Mrs. Madona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an active and devout parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a recipient of the Bishop's Medal, a Eucharistic minister, a former funeral coordinator for the church, and an appointed CASA volunteer. Mrs. Madona spent her life educating children in the Lafayette Parish School System for 18 years. Pallbearers will be Mike Madona, Ross Murphree, Brad Murphree, Gregory Murphree, Glenn Murphree, and Denis Tallini. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Madona's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501 or to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, www.fatimalafayette.org Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019

