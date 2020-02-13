Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madolia A. Rosette. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM Riverside Church Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Riverside Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Riverside Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Madolia A. Rosette. On the morning of February 8, 2020, God commanded his Archangel to carry His servant, Sis. Madolia A. Rosette to her eternal rest with her son, Daniel Hodges at her side holding her hand. The Lord gave and the Lord has taketh away; blessed be the name of the Lord. She shall return no more to this house; neither shall her place (mortal body) know her anymore. Death broke at once the vital chain, and freed her soul. God's finger touched her and she slept. Sis. Madolia A. Rosette was born on August 13, 1931 to the late Aurelian and Rose Mae Ardoin in Ville Platte, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. W. C. Frank in Ville Platte, Louisiana. She met and later married the love of her life, Edward Rosette on July 7th, 1951. Upon moving to Lafayette, she united with the Progressive Baptist Church here she worked faithfully under the leadership of Pastor Lloyd Joiner, Jr. Sister Madolia became a member of the Church of Christ of Lafayette in 1994 where Bro. Harold Alexander, Jr. is the minister before she moved to Roanoke, Virginia. She worked faithfully doing what she loved best.... SERVING OTHERS. She and her husband later became entrepreneur and opened "Rosette Kountry Kitchen." She later moved to Roanoke, Virginia, to pursue her career as a caregiver with the Hodges Family and resided there until her health failed. When her health began to fail, she moved back to Lafayette where her sister, Telecia, could care for her, and Madolia again placed her membership at the Church of Christ of Lafayette where she remained a faithful member and a great example to others. Even though she did not have biological children she was a mother to Camille Hodges, Camilla Hodges, Daniel Hodges and Eloise Sampy. 