Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Dodge. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Memorial service 10:00 AM Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a 10:00 am Mass at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, LA for Malcolm Dodge, 90, who died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:15 pm at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette, LA. Rev. Chester Arceneaux, Pastor of Cathedral of the St. John the Evangelist will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Malcolm was born and raised in Carencro, LA. Graduated from Carencro High School in 1946. He retired with the State of Louisiana Department of Revenue and Taxation. He enjoyed his daily visits for lunch or dinner at Swanky's, spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his one son, Brandon Alan Dodge of Carencro, three grandchildren, Codi Dodge and spouse Shani, Nicholas Dodge, Hallie Danielle Dodge, four great-grandchildren, Mallory Dodge, Emma Dodge, Camille Dodge, Eli Dodge, sister in law, Verlie Dodge, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Jane Mire Dodge, parents, Edward Eddie Dodge and Aline Dumesnil Dodge, six brothers, Oray Dodge, Leroy Dodge, Telemarque Dodge, Harold Dodge, Frank Dodge, Elton Dodge. The family will be receiving family and friends at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Malcolm wishes were to donate his body to Bureau of Anatomical Services-LSU school of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. The family would like to express a special thank you to Monica LeBlanc for all the care she gave to Malcolm the last month of his life, the staff of Dr. Feucht, Amelia Manor Nursing Home, Hospice of Acadiana. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a 10:00 am Mass at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, LA for Malcolm Dodge, 90, who died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:15 pm at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette, LA. Rev. Chester Arceneaux, Pastor of Cathedral of the St. John the Evangelist will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Malcolm was born and raised in Carencro, LA. Graduated from Carencro High School in 1946. He retired with the State of Louisiana Department of Revenue and Taxation. He enjoyed his daily visits for lunch or dinner at Swanky's, spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his one son, Brandon Alan Dodge of Carencro, three grandchildren, Codi Dodge and spouse Shani, Nicholas Dodge, Hallie Danielle Dodge, four great-grandchildren, Mallory Dodge, Emma Dodge, Camille Dodge, Eli Dodge, sister in law, Verlie Dodge, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Jane Mire Dodge, parents, Edward Eddie Dodge and Aline Dumesnil Dodge, six brothers, Oray Dodge, Leroy Dodge, Telemarque Dodge, Harold Dodge, Frank Dodge, Elton Dodge. The family will be receiving family and friends at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Malcolm wishes were to donate his body to Bureau of Anatomical Services-LSU school of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. The family would like to express a special thank you to Monica LeBlanc for all the care she gave to Malcolm the last month of his life, the staff of Dr. Feucht, Amelia Manor Nursing Home, Hospice of Acadiana. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close