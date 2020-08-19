Marco Tulio Maldonado Izarra, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette, Louisiana. Marco was born on April 25, 1949, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He attended the University in Maracaibo, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in business. Marco worked as an administrator in the petroleum industry and retired after many years. He liked to spend time outside on his porch with his tablet and never missed an episode of the news. Most of all, Marco loved to spend time with his family and friends. Marco is survived by his beloved wife, Olys Garcia of Maracaibo, Venezuela; three daughters, Marolys Carolina Maldonado Garcia, Maryolys Andrea Maldonado Garcia and her husband, Adrian Arguello and Marlys Kristina Maldonado Garcia and her husband, Francisco Velasquez, all of Lafayette; two sisters, Marza Velasquez and her husband, Castor Romero and Elsa Maldonado and her husband, Jorge Maldonado, all of Maracaibo, Venezuela; one brother, Blas Maldonado and his wife, Maria Maldonado, also of Maracaibo, Venezuela and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Rafael Maldonado and Maria Justiniana Izarra and his brother, Benito Maldonado. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
