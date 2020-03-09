Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret 'Peggy' Atkins'. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Margaret "Peggy" Atkins, 95, who passed away Sunday, March 8th at Rosewood Retirement and Assisted Living in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, March 11th from 10:30 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Father Gary Schexnayder of Lafayette will officiate. Margaret, known to most as "Peggy", was born November 4, 1924, in Breaux Bridge. She was a long-time resident of Acadiana and graduated from Lafayette High School. In 1947, while visiting her brother in Maryland, Peggy met the love of her life, Bill, who was stationed there. After his military retirement, they made Lafayette their home. In 1972, Peggy and Bill became the owners of Interstate Batteries of Southwest Louisiana. She was always a social butterfly, making new friends and memories. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for more than 40 years. Peggy was a superb baker, specializing in making wedding cakes. She was an avid painter and enjoyed making ceramics. Peggy was always the center of attention at family gatherings; everyone loved her cooking. Most of all, Peggy looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. Peggy is survived by her son, Donald G. Atkins and his wife, Vanita and one granddaughter, Katie Grayce Atkins, all of Lafayette; a sister-in-law, Lana Melancon of Broussard and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Atkins; her parents, Hughes and Blanche Champagne Melancon; two brothers, James and Roy Melancon and one sister, Eula Olivier. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Rosewood Retirement and Assisted Living and of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Peggy and her family. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020

