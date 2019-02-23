Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Margaret Anne Lamb, 74, who passed away on February 23, 2019. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Lamb, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Hazel Hall. She is survived by her son, William Carroll Lamb. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Hazel Hall; and her daughter, Kelly Anne Lamb. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lamb family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019