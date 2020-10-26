A Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Margaret Hurst, 75, who passed away Saturday, October 24th at Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, October 27th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Pastor Scott Green of Natchez First Assembly of God, will officiate. Margaret was born on March 2, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from high school and began her job as a waitress. Margaret worked as a waitress at Ryan's Restaurant, from the first day they opened their doors until the last day they closed them. Margaret was a strong, godly woman. She was forthright, outspoken and hardworking. Margaret enjoyed listening to country music and always found a way to love everyone. There was nothing greater to her, than going to Sonic and savoring a root beer float as often as she could. Most of all, Margaret cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her son, Walter "Wayne" Hurst, Jr. of Lafayette; two "daughters she never had", Niki Breaux and her husband, Chad of St. Martinville and Jeanne Fontenot and her husband, Robert of Meaux; one grandson, Cody Lee Hurst and two others who were like grandchildren to her, Jacob Fontenot and Jennifer Fontenot and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joy T. Bays and Anna Lee Bays; her son, Cory Lee Hurst; three brothers, Donald Lee Bays, Darrel D. Bays and Alfred Jay Bays; her sister, Leona Bays and her best friend, Judy Parsley. Pallbearers will be Cody Lee Hurst, Jacob Fontenot, Chad Breaux, Robert Fontenot, Scott Green and Ronald Hargis. Honorary Bearers are Niki Breaux and Jeanne Fontenot. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park and of Audubon Hospice for the compassionate care given to Margaret and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
