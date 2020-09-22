A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Leo The Great Church for Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Roy, who passed away on March 14, 2020. Her (Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her Memorial Mass and inurnment were delayed.) Her ashes will be buried at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Peggy is survived by her sister, Sr. Doris Roy, SEC; sister-in-law, Barbara H. Harrington; nephews, Kevin Daniel Roy and John Robert Roy and his wife Patti; nephew-in-law, Jeffery Barton and his wife Julie; great-nephews, Daniel Paul Roy, Spencer Roy and his wife Tonya, Mitchell Thibodeaux, Trevor Roy and his companion Melissa Browne, and Blake Barton; great-nieces, Carlee Beth Barton and her husband Jared, Martha Trahan and her husband Casey, Samantha Roy, Shelbi Pryor and her husband Myles, and Kellsee Thibodeaux and her companion Kyle Foreman; and thirteen great-great nieces and nephews; Camden, Beckett, Philip, Emma, Joan, Kalli, Sunni, Wyatt, Andrew, Gabriel, Wayde, Khyler, and Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents, the former Emma Conques and Daniel Roy, Sr.; her brother, Daniel "Sonny" Roy, Jr., and niece, Sherri Barton. Peggy was born in Lafayette and reared in Carencro, La., and lived in Lafayette for most of her life. She was a life long educator, teaching middle school for 33 years, mostly in Lafayette and Lake Charles. Peggy also spent two years abroad teaching with the United States Air Force. After retirement she was a travel agent with Acadiana Travel. Peggy will be fondly remembered as being the "Nanaine" to everybody. She was very devoted to her family, and especially loved the little babies. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Kevin Roy, Mitchell Thibodeaux, John Roy, Daniel Roy, Spencer Roy, Trevor Roy, Jeff Barton, Blake Barton, William "Buddy" Melancon, and Raymond Freeman. Memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's name to Hospice of Acadiana at www.hospiceacadiana.com/donate/.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.