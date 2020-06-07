Margaret Leleux Trahan
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, for Margaret Leleux Trahan, 58, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery. Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, Cleveland G. Trahan of Crowley; one step-brother, Floyd Primeaux and his wife Rose of Mermentau Cove. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Leleux and Noemie Saltzman; her step-mother, Adele Saltzman Primeaux; one step-brother, Alton Primeaux. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:30 - 02:30 PM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
