A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Holy Cross Catholic Church for Margaret M. Broussard, 82, who passed away on October 28, 2020. Fr. Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery - Broussard, LA. Margaret, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Homer Melancon and the former Therese Hebert. She is survived by her husband, John D. Broussard; daughters, Lisa M. Broussard and Sheri K. Ellender; grandchildren, Jimmy Williams, Kristi Tilghman and Brandon Tilghman; great-grandchildren, Evan, Kaydence, Ethan, Karsten and Jaxton; sister, Mary Ann Mire (Robert); and sister-in-law, Hazel Melancon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Therese Melancon; daughter, Jodie A. Tilghman; son, Barry J. Broussard; sisters, Aline Cormier, Thelma Aucoin, Annie McCartt and Rosie Broussard; and brother, Elton Melancon. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Saturday morning in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
