Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McRae Collins. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Margaret McRae Collins, age 90, who died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN Location on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Reverend Zach Sasser, First Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, will officiate the Memorial Services. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist, will sing for the services, "The Old Rugged Cross", "In The Garden", and "Just a Closer Walk with Thee". Margaret met Hollis in 1946 after the war, and later married in 1948. Her husband went on to graduate in 1950 from the University of Alabama. In 1955, they adopted a son, and then a daughter in 1960. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker, until both children were in school, at which time she began attending USL. She graduated in 1969 with a degree in home economics. She went on to sell real estate until becoming an employee of USL in institutional research for 10+ years until she retired in 2004. Mr. and Mrs. Collins were involved in the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Optimist Club of Lafayette and enjoyed playing bridge with neighborhood friends. She was an artist with no limits to her vision and sources of inspiration. She traveled with USL groups to Europe on many occasions, was well-read and very intelligent. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and bought a laptop to play solitaire which her husband found totally absurd. Margaret also fully enjoyed the quick-wit of her children. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Connie Collins; one son, Daniel Collins and his wife, Ann-Christin Collins; and five grandchildren, Christina and Elisabeth Pigott, Daniel Malcolm Collins, Jr., Joshua Hollis Collins and Brandy Faith Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wilson Hollis Collins; parents, Malcolm McRae and Ettie Cornelia Harper Hewitt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Collins name to Volunteers of America, 114 Exchange Place Lafayette, LA. 70503. The family would like to give special thanks to Rita Walker and Ann-Christin Collins for their kind and compassionate care given to Mrs. Collins in the last several years. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Margaret McRae Collins, age 90, who died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN Location on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Reverend Zach Sasser, First Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, will officiate the Memorial Services. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist, will sing for the services, "The Old Rugged Cross", "In The Garden", and "Just a Closer Walk with Thee". Margaret met Hollis in 1946 after the war, and later married in 1948. Her husband went on to graduate in 1950 from the University of Alabama. In 1955, they adopted a son, and then a daughter in 1960. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker, until both children were in school, at which time she began attending USL. She graduated in 1969 with a degree in home economics. She went on to sell real estate until becoming an employee of USL in institutional research for 10+ years until she retired in 2004. Mr. and Mrs. Collins were involved in the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Optimist Club of Lafayette and enjoyed playing bridge with neighborhood friends. She was an artist with no limits to her vision and sources of inspiration. She traveled with USL groups to Europe on many occasions, was well-read and very intelligent. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and bought a laptop to play solitaire which her husband found totally absurd. Margaret also fully enjoyed the quick-wit of her children. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Connie Collins; one son, Daniel Collins and his wife, Ann-Christin Collins; and five grandchildren, Christina and Elisabeth Pigott, Daniel Malcolm Collins, Jr., Joshua Hollis Collins and Brandy Faith Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wilson Hollis Collins; parents, Malcolm McRae and Ettie Cornelia Harper Hewitt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Collins name to Volunteers of America, 114 Exchange Place Lafayette, LA. 70503. The family would like to give special thanks to Rita Walker and Ann-Christin Collins for their kind and compassionate care given to Mrs. Collins in the last several years. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St. Lafayette, LA. 70506 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close